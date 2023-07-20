Infosys Q1 Results: Net profit rises 11% on year to ₹5,945 crore1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Infosys Q1 net profit rises 11% YoY to ₹5,945 crore, but down 2.9% sequentially. Shares down 1.73% on BSE.
Infosys Q1 Results: Information Technology (IT) services major, Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported an 11% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹5,945 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹5,360 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 2.9%. Infosys shares ended at ₹1,448.85 apiece, down 1.73% on BSE.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×