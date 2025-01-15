Companies
Infosys Q3 results tomorrow: 5 things to watch out for
Jas Bardia 5 min read 15 Jan 2025, 12:23 PM IST
SummaryAs Infosys prepares to release its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, all eyes are on how the company handles challenges like talent retention and revenue growth. Will Infosys overcome growth obstacles or face setback in its forecast targets?
When Infosys Ltd announces its third-quarter results on Thursday, investors and analysts will be looking for clues into whether the company can overcome potential growth obstacles and if it is on course to surpass its FY24 performance.
