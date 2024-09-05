Infosys share are down by -0.57%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1923.15 and closed at ₹ 1911. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1931 and a low of ₹ 1910.05 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:06 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1911, -0.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82249.5, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1931 and a low of ₹1910.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1943.84 10 1910.99 20 1858.92 50 1772.09 100 1610.96 300 1584.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1934.85, ₹1944.6, & ₹1962.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1907.7, ₹1890.3, & ₹1880.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -79.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.90 & P/B is at 9.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.73% with a target price of ₹1839.70731707.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in june quarter.