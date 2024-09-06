Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Infosys share are down by -1.37%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Infosys share are down by -1.37%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1931.15 and closed at 1906.60. The stock reached a high of 1935.90 and a low of 1905.85 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:08 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1906.6, -1.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81351.42, down by -1.03%. The stock has hit a high of 1935.9 and a low of 1905.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51940.41
101915.97
201867.49
501779.98
1001615.46
3001586.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1944.9, 1954.3, & 1971.95, whereas it has key support levels at 1917.85, 1900.2, & 1890.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -54.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.07 & P/B is at 9.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.38% with a target price of 1842.14634146.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in june quarter.

Infosys share price down -1.37% today to trade at 1906.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.84% & -1.03% each respectively.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.