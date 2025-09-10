Mint Explainer: What prompted Infosys to announce a buyback?

Infosys Ltd will consider a buyback of shares on 11 September. This is the fifth time since its public listing in 1993 that the country’s second-largest IT services company will undertake such an exercise. The decision comes amid an uncertain demand environment and slow growth for the country's largest IT services firms, along with dwindling share prices since the start of the year. Mint decodes why Infosys conducted a buyback and what it signifies.

What happens in a buyback, and why do companies undertake it?

In a buyback, companies purchase shares from shareholders and reduce the number of shares in the market. This increases the price of the shares and allows companies to distribute excess cash to shareholders.

Buybacks are optional, where shareholders can choose whether or not to sell their shares back to the company. For Infosys, another share repurchase will have to wait for a year from the date the resolution is passed for the current buyback. That’s because the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allows only one buyback by a publicly listed company in a year.

Is there a tax component? If so, who pays?

Yes, income from selling shares through a buyback is taxed. The Finance Act 2023 shifted the levy on buybacks from the company to shareholders from 1 April 2024. Simply put, the company purchasing the shares will not be paying tax. Rather, the onus of paying taxes will fall on shareholders selling their shares.

With mutual funds exempt from paying taxes directly and FIIs largely protected under foreign treaties, the primary tax burden is expected to fall on individual or retail shareholders and the promoter group, who can be taxed based on their income but not exceeding 36%.

The company can set a limit on the number of shares it wants to purchase from shareholders. Retail investors hold about 14% of Infosys’ shares, whereas mutual funds and foreign investors hold about 72%. Promoters and promoter groups hold the remaining 14% of Infosys shares.

Why did Infosys announce a buyback?

According to two experts, Infosys is sitting on piles of cash, and the company has a stated policy of returning 85% of its free cash flow to shareholders. At least one of them said this was a signal that he company management thinks the valuation of the company is lower than what they perceive it to be.

“There could be several reasons for a buyback; one could be that a company has surplus funds for which there is no foreseeable use, especially since existing operations would also be generating cash," according to an analyst.

"While regular dividends could be an option, that tends to be encompassing (i.e entitling all the shareholders), and the dividend percentage can become a benchmark, which is not so in the case of buyback," said Ketan Dalal, managing director of Katalyst Advisors.

How much cash does Infosys have?

Infosys had $4.1 billion of free cash flow as of the year ended March 2025. In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd had about $5.2 billion and $2.5 billion in free cash left with them at the end of last fiscal year, respectively.

Each of the three firms has stated policies on returning a certain amount of their free cash flow to investors. Free cash flow is the amount left with a company after deducting capital expenses such as those on building, machines, and technology, from its operating expenses like salaries and rents.

TCS and Infosys have a stated policy of returning 80-100% and 85% of free cash flow to shareholders, whereas HCLTech’s management set a target to return a minimum of 75% of net income to shareholders.

Have other IT outsourcers done it too, and how did shareholders react?

TCS completed a buyback of shares worth ₹17,000 crore (about $2 billion) in November 2023, whereas Wipro announced a buyback worth ₹12,000 crore in June 2023.

Infosys had last announced its buyback in 2023 with a value of ₹9,300 crore. While growth for the country’s largest IT services companies has been weakening, they are now tied in a battle with Gen AI and mid-sized peers.

Shareholders welcomed the move. Infosys’ shares jumped 5% on 9 September, a day after the buybacks were announced. However, the company's shares have fallen 18.5% since the start of the year.