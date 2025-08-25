Need for speed: How Infosys is gearing up for bigger deals
Summary
While Infosys has spruced up its financial performance, it is still a laggard when it comes to some of the industry's eye-popping deals. With a change in internal structure and reworking how it approaches clients, India's No.2 IT outsourcer is now trying to change that.
Infosys Ltd is making a strategic push to boost growth in an uncertain market by revamping project delivery, bundling software services, and pitching the benefits of AI to its clients, two executives familiar with the changes said.
