Need for speed: How Infosys is gearing up for bigger deals

Infosys Ltd is making a strategic push to boost growth in an uncertain market by revamping project delivery, bundling software services, and pitching the benefits of AI to its clients, two executives familiar with the changes said.

India's second-largest IT outsourcer has also changed its internal structure to allow employees to work on projects outside their traditional business units. This means a developer in the financial services division could be assigned to a high-tech or manufacturing project if the skills match.

"Earlier, IT-related work for a client could be done only by executives under whose service line that project fell," one of the two executives said on the condition of anonymity.

Bundling

“We are now bundling a bunch of services like software applications, cloud functions, IT infrastructure management, and AI features into one package, which can be quickly customized and deployed as per the client’s needs," the second executive said, adding that “delivery timelines are reducing and helping the company bag more deals from clients."

The measures are part of an effort to offset a recent lack of big-ticket deals, the executives said on the condition of anonymity. The changes come at a time Infosys is looking to secure more such deals, an area where it has struggled despite better overall financial performance.

“By revamping delivery so talent can flex across industries, Infosys is creating more agile teams that can be assembled around outcomes rather than rigid organizational charts," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities see this as a direct response to the growing demand for customized AI solutions. In a 19 August note, they wrote that the structural changes will help Infosys "ensure greater participation in clients' AI initiatives, where there is a greater need to customize offerings to address the domain-specific challenges of enterprises."

An Infosys spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Quick offerings

According to HFS’ Fersht, large multinational companies which count Infosys as their IT outsourcer, are prioritizing quick offerings that are easily deployable. “Many clients do not want bespoke, labour-intensive solutions that take months to ramp. They increasingly want configurable, repeatable offerings that deliver speed, predictability, and scale," Fersht said.

The Bengaluru-based tech services company is hopeful that quicker execution and strong delivery would enable it to project AI-led savings for clients early on. This would prove to be of help while bidding for longer-tenured deals with additional work.

“(IT services) Companies would need to be able to project future savings while bidding for long-term engagements. Service providers that have demonstrated a stronger delivery track record stand to benefit. Infosys is the AI partner of choice for 10 of its top-20 clients in the financial services vertical and hopes to benefit from the consolidation initiatives of many of those clients," the Kotak analysts' report said.

Rising optimism

The measures come against the backdrop of the company’s rising optimism. Mint reported on 21 August that Infosys became the first large homegrown IT outsourcer to call out better tech spending by clients after tariff wars forced clients to pause tech projects. For CEO Salil Parekh, one of Indian IT's longest-serving CEOs after he took over Infosys' corner office in January 2018, these levers are an attempt to bag bigger deals, which is something the company has struggled with over the last year.

While Infosys announced a deal worth more than $500 million with a global bank last quarter, its first in more than a year, peers have reported more such deals in just the last quarter alone. Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Wipro Ltd reported two big-ticket deals each in the April-June 2025 period.

Still, despite the shortage of such deals, Infosys’ performance last quarter was creditable as it performed the best of the top five, thanks to its financial services unit.

Creditable

Infosys's revenue rose 4.5% sequentially to $4.94 billion for the April-June 2025 period. In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a decline of 0.59% to $7.42 billion, whereas third-largest HCL Technologies Ltd reported a 1.3% jump to $3.55 billion. Wipro ended the quarter 0.35% lower with $2.59 billion in revenue.

However, the management’s sanguine outlook is not much reflected in its commentary last month. The company raised only the lower end of its guidance last quarter and now expects to end the full-year with revenue growth between 1-3% in constant currency terms.

This caution is reflected by investors. Since the start of the year, Infosys shares have fallen 20.9% in the first six months of the year. In this time, TCS, HCLTech, Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd shares have slid 25.47%, 23.56%, 17.68%, and 11.82%, respectively.