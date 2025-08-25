Need for speed: How Infosys is gearing up for bigger deals

Rising optimism

The measures come against the backdrop of the company’s rising optimism. Mint reported on 21 August that Infosys became the first large homegrown IT outsourcer to call out better tech spending by clients after tariff wars forced clients to pause tech projects. For CEO Salil Parekh, one of Indian IT's longest-serving CEOs after he took over Infosys' corner office in January 2018, these levers are an attempt to bag bigger deals, which is something the company has struggled with over the last year.