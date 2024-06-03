Infra.Market to increase focus on its B2C-retail segment to drive profits
SummaryWhile Infra.Market's core market has primarily been around its business-to-business vertical, it expects the B2C and retail division to act as a customer acquisition tool for its main business.
Bengaluru: Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market plans to increase its focus on its loss-making business-to-consumer (B2C) and retail segment, which contributes 30% of its total revenue as the company looks to improve overall profitability, its co-founder Souvik Sengupta told Mint in an interview.