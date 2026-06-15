IPO-bound InMobi bets on AI-powered ads

InMobi is building a new generation of advertising products designed for an Internet increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), as the Bengaluru-based adtech firm looks to position itself for the next phase of growth ahead of a planned public listing.
The company is developing 15 new AI-focused advertising formats and opening its advertising infrastructure to AI-powered agents that can buy and sell ad inventory on behalf of brands and agencies, Abhay Singhal, co-founder of InMobi and chief executive of InMobi Advertising, told Mint in an interview.
“We are launching about 15 new ad formats, all built for the AI use cases,” Singhal said. “One of the ad formats that we are launching is actually also aimed towards news publications.” The company processes nearly $2.5 billion of media spend globally, according to Singhal.