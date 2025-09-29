Inorbit Malls plans expansion amid growing demand for retail spaces in India

Mumbai: After a slow start to its mall business, Mumbai-based K Raheja Corp is expanding its mall business under Inorbit Malls with new projects in the offing, a top company executive said.

The company recently added a mall in Hubballi, taking its total mall count to five.

Planned additions include an expansion at its existing Vadodara mall and a new property in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam alone would add 1.4 million sq ft and is expected to launch by November. The Vadodara expansion will add 200,000 sq ft to the existing 400,000 sq ft area and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The group is also developing a mixed-use project with Brookfield in Hyderabad that will include a mall space.

The Hubballi property, located on Gokul Road, opened last month. Inorbit already operates malls in Malad (Mumbai), Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vadodara. Before Hubballi, its last new mall opened in 2013.

The parent company sees strong value in serving aspirational consumers in these markets.

“The mall as an asset class is not going anywhere. However, the nature of this asset class has changed—it’s no longer driven entirely by shopping. We have brought in more entertainment and food offerings. Secondly, we changed our strategy from mid-sized malls to larger, greenfield projects," Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls, told Mint.

The K Raheja Group is a diversified real estate and retail conglomerate that spans residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and utility sectors. Its housing arm develops premium projects, while its commercial portfolio includes business parks. It operates Inorbit Malls and is also the promoter of department store chain Shoppers Stop. Its hospitality arm, Chalet Hotels Ltd, reported ₹1,717.8 crore in FY25 revenue, up 21.3% over FY24.

Breaking ground

“We have two more malls coming up and one under expansion; of these, Vizag will open to the public this year. What we opened in Hubballi is an acquired asset—we did not build it ground up. It was more or less ready to operate, so we acquired it and re-did the look and feel. We are also open to (buying) operating assets," Mahajan said.

The group is expanding its Vadodara property. “We are looking at more opportunities. After Vadodara, we had not expanded. We had bought some assets but could not develop them, so we got out. We have picked up steam post-covid. Each development takes far more capital to deploy, so that also slows you down in terms of how much you can do," Mahajan said.

The company will use internal accruals to fund its mall expansion, he said. On the possibility of a future stock market listing, Mahajan said, “There is nothing on the cards as of now. We have the capability to expand with our internal accruals."

As consumer tastes evolve with more options to buy online, malls are also resetting their tenant mix. For instance, Inorbit has introduced more entertainment options, along with enhanced food and beverage offerings, across its malls. In smaller markets, it takes all retailers such as Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, and Reliance Trends. “Malls by nature are aspirational, hence if the market size is large, we will keep a certain level of aspirational tenant mix," he said. Its mall in Mumbai has an Uniqlo along with H&M.

Several developers are placing significant bets on new malls or acquisitions.

An Anarock report calls this India’s “golden era of retail expansion", driven by surging consumption.

Over 16.6 million sq. ft. of new Grade A mall supply is expected to enter the top seven cities in 2025-26, and over 60 international retail brands have entered India over the past four years.

Demand, however, has far outstripped supply. In 2022, the top seven cities saw 2.6 million sq. ft. of new grade A retail space against 3.2 million sq. ft. leased; in 2023, 5.3 million sq. ft. was added against 6.5 million sq. ft. leased. Mall vacancy rates are also on the decline, indicating a growing demand for high-quality real estate.

Rising demand

Mahajan said there is more than enough demand from both consumers and brands.

“There are more offerings on the table in terms of consumer choices across categories, be it coffee, entertainment, or apparel. Brands also want bigger stores, and existing players are opening more stores. There is enough appetite to invest in the business," he said, making a case for the company's expansion.

Inorbit’s competitors include Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust, with 19 premium malls, as well as DLF Malls, Phoenix Mills, and Oberoi Malls.

Most brands have the technology in place to control prices both online and offline. Online continues to be largely driven by discounts, he said. “After a period of dip, Inorbit's portfolio is seeing footfall returning," Mahajan said. A lot is linked to cinema releases, and film pipelines look steady, he added.

These developers have built a strong portfolio through both organic and inorganic projects. For instance, Nexus has been acquiring existing malls in markets such as Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Bengaluru.

DLF has several large upcoming projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

Those in the know of Inorbit's plans said the developer will not now focus on tier-II and tier-III cities. "In tier-I, they are losing ground to existing players," this person said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, others said malls are increasingly evolving into lifestyle destinations, going beyond shopping to offer entertainment, dining, wellness, and events. Developers are trying to capitalize on this opportunity.

"Developers are focusing on mixed-use projects that integrate retail with residential, office, and leisure spaces, fostering vibrant and sustainable communities. At the same time, strong consumer demand and curated tenant mixes are driving the development of premium-grade malls that meet the needs of both shoppers and retailers. For investors, malls continue to provide stable real estate opportunities through predictable rental income, asset appreciation, and interest from institutional players and Reits (Real Estate Investment Trusts)," said Abhishek Sharma, senior director, retail at Knight Frank India.