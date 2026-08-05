New Delhi: InRisk Labs said on Wednesday it has raised $27 million in a Series A funding round, as the climate-tech and reinsurance startup looks to strengthen its technology stack and expand its talent pool to enhance risk assessment and pricing capabilities.
InRisk Labs raises $27 million as subsidiary EarthRe gets reinsurer licence
SummaryThe company will use the fresh capital to build better technology and hire experts to improve how it assesses and prices insurance risks. It will also help the company expand into new insurance segments, develop event-based products.
New Delhi: InRisk Labs said on Wednesday it has raised $27 million in a Series A funding round, as the climate-tech and reinsurance startup looks to strengthen its technology stack and expand its talent pool to enhance risk assessment and pricing capabilities.
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