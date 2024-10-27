Inside Amazon’s AI cloud strategy
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
SummaryMatt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, says the company didn’t get off to a slow start with generative AI. It was just more deliberate.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Matt Garman took over as chief executive of Amazon Web Services in June, one challenge stood out among the rest. He is now responsible for directing the efforts of the cloud-services business—the main driver of Amazon.com’s profits—to harness the potential of artificial intelligence for its customers. In doing so, he has to compete with powerful rivals like Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less