Inside Amazon’s AI cloud strategy

GARMAN: Just to be clear what I actually said, it was more like, for us, we think that being in person is super important. We think that our teams are more innovative, and—particularly as we think about how do we want to disrupt and how we want to invent on behalf of our customers—we find that there is no substitution for doing that in person, just the creative energy and how fast you’re able to iterate. When you’re sitting there writing on a whiteboard, or you’re talking to people in the cubicle next to you, or you’re running into people that are in a different department but you see them at the coffee line or whatever it is—there is just that exchange doesn’t happen when you’re remote.