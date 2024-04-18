Inside Amazon’s secret operation to gather intel on rivals
Dana Mattioli , Sarah Nassauer , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 18 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST
SummaryStaff went undercover on Walmart, eBay and other marketplaces as a third-party seller called ‘Big River.’ The mission: to scoop up information on pricing, logistics and other business practices.
For nearly a decade, workers in a warehouse in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood have shipped boxes of shoes, beach chairs, Marvel T-shirts and other items to online retail customers across the U.S.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less