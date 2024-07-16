Inside Disney’s mission to keep viewers glued to their screens
Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Jul 2024, 08:06 PM IST
SummaryThe entertainment giant is pushing its streaming business to reach profitability with tech improvements and a more Netflix-like experience at Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.
Disney spent years trying to attract new subscribers to its Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services. Now it is trying to make sure those customers spend more time glued to the screen.
