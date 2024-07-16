Inside Disney’s mission to keep viewers glued to their screens

New features in the works at Disney include a more-personalized algorithm to power content recommendations, customized promotional art for new shows and movies based on subscriber’s tastes and usage history, and emails sent to viewers who stop watching in the middle of a series reminding them to finish, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of these features could roll out in the next six months. The company is developing pop-up live channels aimed at entertaining viewers who don’t have the time or energy to scroll through viewing options, people familiar with the matter said. Some ideas that have been discussed are channels that play through the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe or popular series like “The Simpsons" from start to finish. Such channels could be sponsored or have ads or not. The Information earlier reported on plans for live channels.