Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s failed negotiations to end antitrust case
Dana Mattioli , Rebecca Ballhaus , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryThe FTC wanted $30 billion to drop its case. Zuckerberg offered much less and hoped Trump would back him up.
Mark Zuckerberg called the head of the Federal Trade Commission in late March with an offer: Meta would pay $450 million to settle a long-running antitrust case that was about to go to trial.
