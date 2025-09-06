Inside Spotify’s plot to take down Apple

The culmination was the adoption in 2022 of the Digital Markets Act, aimed at large tech companies like Apple. For the iPhone maker, the law loosens its grip on the App Store, including by prohibiting it from banning developers from steering European users outside of the app to make purchases—Spotify’s original complaint.Earlier this year, Apple was hit with a more than $500 million fine for failing to comply with the new law. The company is appealing, arguing it is working to fulfill the new requirements. Its latest plans for fulfilling those requirements fall short of what Spotify had hoped, however. “Apple is still proposing new fees that perpetuate the status quo—despite being told to stop its illegal conduct," Avery Gardiner, director of global competition policy at Spotify, said.