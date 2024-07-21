Retail therapy: Inside the business shift at L&T Finance
Summary
- Despite being in business for three decades, L&T Finance is still playing catch-up. Mahindra Finance, for instance, is well ahead in assets under management. Bajaj Finance is even bigger. Can Sudipta Roy, L&T Finance’s new CEO, put the NBFC on a high-growth trajectory?
Mumbai: Sudipta Roy keeps a lucky charm, an aircraft model, in his office near the Mumbai airport. A bit of a planespotter, Roy also has a small telescope in his office, which he uses to study and identify aircraft. He will be looking for inspiration from those planes as he seeks to lift and thrust L&T Finance into the big league, shrugging off the drag and gravitational pulls that have impeded the company’s performance since it was founded in 1994.
Roy, a financial sector professional with over two decades of banking experience, has been brought in to change the way the non-banking subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, the eponymous builder of roads and bridges, does business, and make it as nimble and efficient as a fintech.
Despite the parentage of the engineering giant, in many eyes, L&T Finance has yet to distinctly carve out a space of its own in the financing arena. Indeed, the parent, if anything, has been displeased by the middling performance of the lender over the years.
In February 2022, at a press conference to announce that L&T Finance was exiting the wholesale loans business (funding infrastructure and real estate projects), then L&T chairman A.M. Naik had said, “Over a number of years, the only (L&T Group) company which has not performed and is publicly listed is L&T Finance…Our own board members are saying, to me at least, that greater L&T involvement is desirable so that we can drive the ideas and strategies that we want to implement in L&T Finance."
Naik was not exaggerating.