Inside the nasty rivalry rocking the world of private jets
Benjamin Katz , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 13 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryThe head of a private-jet company has been involved in a massive, often secret campaign to undermine his bitter rival. Now it’s spilling out into the open.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
John Matthews answered his doorbell in a London suburb this past February with his 4-month-old in one arm, baby spit-up on his shirt, and his toddler racing after him.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less