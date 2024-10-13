Inside the nasty rivalry rocking the world of private jets

VistaJet’s auditor, Ernst & Young, last year wrote in its audit of VistaJet that “a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt upon the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern," noting that at the end of 2022, its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $1.46 billion. Vista’s net debt more than doubled in 2022, from $1.97 billion to $4.25 billion. Its debt early this year was trading at prices that indicated bondholders were concerned about default, with one issue falling to about 65 cents on the dollar in January. The same bond traded Wednesday at around 86 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess.