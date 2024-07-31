Inside the WSJ’s investigation of Tesla’s Autopilot crash risks

Tesla tightly controls access to crash data

Teslas store video and operating data that can be transmitted to the company’s servers. Owners can review their own vehicle’s video on its dashboard. And Tesla says that it lets owners download logs of operating data that include hundreds of readings and conditions that are time stamped to the millisecond. However, getting full details of what the cameras record and how they process those images to make Autopilot work requires expert access to the vehicle’s computer. Tesla says it shares information when required by police or in lawsuits.