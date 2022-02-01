Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Insolvency proceedings: SC asks banks' response on Future Retail's plea

Insolvency proceedings: SC asks banks' response on Future Retail's plea

Kishore Biyani-led FRL in its plea has cited its dispute with Amazon.com and requested the court's directions to the banks.
1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

The Supreme Court has asked the lenders to file an affidavit. The court also posted the matter for hearing on Thursday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court today asked a consortium of banks to file an affidavit after Kishore Biyani-led Future Group Ltd ((FRL) sought the quashing of their warnings against the company for starting insolvency proceedings against it.

The Supreme Court today asked a consortium of banks to file an affidavit after Kishore Biyani-led Future Group Ltd ((FRL) sought the quashing of their warnings against the company for starting insolvency proceedings against it.

During a hearing today, the bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked the lenders to file an affidavit. The court also posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

During a hearing today, the bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked the lenders to file an affidavit. The court also posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

FRL had cited its ongoing dispute with US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com, which stalled its 24,713 crore retail asset sale deal with Reliance Retail. It had requested the SC to direct lenders to not declare the company a non-performing asset (NPA).

The Supreme Court also set aside orders by the Delhi high court, which had declined a stay on an arbitration tribunal decision refusing to interfere with the Emergency Award (EA) of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The apex court asked the Delhi high court “to consider issues and pass an order on its own merits uninfluenced by observations."

The SIAC had granted relief to US e-commerce major Amazon by restraining Kishore Biyani's Future Group from going ahead with the merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail. Amazon had dragged Future Group to arbitration at SIAC in October last year, arguing that FRL had violated their contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance Retail.

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!