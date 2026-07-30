Instamart eyes growth through product mix after Q1 break-even

Food delivery company Swiggy Ltd's quick-commerce business, Instamart, achieved contribution margin break-even in May, allowing the company to shift its focus from discount-led expansion to growth driven by differentiated products.

Instamart’s contribution margin for the June quarter improved by 440 basis points year-on-year to a negative 0.2% of gross order value (GOV), as it prioritized unit economics over “fleeting headline growth” amid an intensely competitive quick-commerce market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

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“Our efforts over the last few quarters to reset our user base, economics and experience have together made the business much stronger and increased its staying power. This milestone marks a pivotal transition, as growth increasingly serves as a driver for profitability rather than a compromise against it,” chief executive Sriharsha Majety said in the shareholders’ letter.

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Instamart's GOV rose 39.8% on-year to ₹7,907 crore, while adjusted Ebitda losses narrowed sequentially by ₹80 crore to ₹778 crore as the network expanded to 1,171 dark stores across 131 cities. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

However, GOV growth slowed from 48.8% in the March quarter and a peak of 61% in the December quarter.

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Swiggy said the deceleration was the result of a deliberate strategy to improve unit economics, including pruning more than 4 million unprofitable users over the past three quarters and exiting loss-making orders.

It said more than 45% of its dark store network became contribution-margin positive during the quarter, up from 30% in the previous quarter, while five of its top seven cities turned contribution-margin positive.

“The underlying volume growth in high-growth neighbourhoods necessitates new store openings, and we expect to add ~75 stores in Q2FY27,” it said.

Product push The company said it was now seeing “green shoots” in growth and expects the contribution margin to remain between 0% and -100 basis points over the next couple of quarters as it selectively steps up investments to accelerate growth. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

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Swiggy expects differentiated merchandise rather than faster deliveries alone to fuel Instamart’s expansion. It has partnered with more than 400 brands to offer premium, value-oriented alternatives across everyday categories under its “Switch to Better” initiative. The programme has already been rolled out across 50 product categories, which account for more than 15% of category sales.

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It also highlighted strong traction for its private label Noice, saying it plans to scale the proposition across more categories while positioning Instamart as a launch platform for brands. It added that doubling down on differentiated assortment would be its primary strategy to improve customer loyalty and drive faster organic growth.

Food delivery performance The food delivery business recorded 17.4% on-year GOV growth to ₹9,490 crore, although Swiggy said restaurant cancellations caused by LPG supply disruptions weighed on growth during the quarter.

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Adjusted Ebitda from food delivery stood at ₹292 crore, with a margin of 3.1% of GOV.

“We remain confident of our ability to deliver on the stated guidance of 18-20% (outside of budget-friendly food delivery app Toing). We continued to see healthy user addition (+17.8% on-year) and basket value increase (+4.8% on-year) in Q1,” the company said.

Management ruled out the impact of growing competition in the food-delivery market, stating that Swiggy’s position is “durable with no near term risks to the underlying growth trajectory".

Also Read | Swiggy taps ex-Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha to lead Instamart

“We have been agile to evaluate possible opportunities across pricing, formats and even separate apps to open up the TAM (total addressable market) further while maintaining the economics of the core platform," it added.

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Addressing a question about a rival’s no-commission model in food delivery in the earnings call, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive of food marketplace, said Swiggy chooses to prioritize "the realities of the business” over the “marketing element” of the model.

“While you can call something zero commission, there are fundamental questions to be answered. Who will pay for the cost of the platform? In the medium term, it is quite clear that there will be some charges, whether they’re called commission or some other name. At some point in time, you’ll have to recover the economics,” Kapoor noted.

Swiggy’s out-of-home consumption business, led by Dineout, saw its GOV rise 44.8% on-year to ₹1,529 crore, while adjusted Ebitda margin improved to 0.9%, its highest ever. The company said it expects the business to cross an annualized ₹10,000 crore GOV run rate over the next two years.

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Swiggy’s consolidated operating revenue grew 37% to ₹6,812 crore for the June quarter, while net loss narrowed to ₹791 crore from ₹1,197 crore in the year-ago period.

Swiggy's shares closed 2.25% higher at ₹293.80 on Thursday. Results were announced after market hours.

About the Author Sowmya Ramasubramanian Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, co...Read More ✕ Sowmya Ramasubramanian Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.



An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.



She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.



Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.



Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.



Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.