Centre puts merger plans on hold after trio of weak general insurers hit profit
SummaryThe three companies—United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance Company and National Insurance Company—are the weaker of the four state-owned general insurers. If the insurers remain profitable through FY26, options such as a merger or even privatization may be revisited.
New Delhi: The government has deferred plans to merge or privatize three public sector general insurance companies to FY27 after they posted profits, people familiar with the matter said, giving them time to notch up sustained profitability.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more