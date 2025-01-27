InsuranceDekho raises fresh funds ahead of signing bankers to its IPO
SummaryThe startup raised funds from Beams Fintech, MUFG Bank and BNP Paribas, and is expected to appoint bankers for an initial public offering later this year.
Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho has raised capital from Beams Fintech Fund, MUFG Bank and C. Development, an associate firm of BNP Paribas Cardif, documents filed with the ministry of corporate affairs showed. This is part of a larger fundraiser that could go up to $75-100 million, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.