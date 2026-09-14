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InsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal, Ish Babbar express intent to step down

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read14 Sep 2026, 01:33 PM IST
InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond.
InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond.
Summary

InsuranceDekho just completed one of the largest mergers in the segment with RenewBuy and is headed for a public listing over the next year.

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MUMBAI: InsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar have expressed their intent to step down from the IPO-bound company over strategic differences with the board, people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI: InsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar have expressed their intent to step down from the IPO-bound company over strategic differences with the board, people familiar with the matter said.

“There have been some mediations happening to retain the founders in some capacity over the last month. The thought process is that the business needs professional management where the founders must move to the promoter role eventually,” one of the people said.

“There have been some mediations happening to retain the founders in some capacity over the last month. The thought process is that the business needs professional management where the founders must move to the promoter role eventually,” one of the people said.

The second person added that the focus is now on the pre-initial public offering round of about 100-150 crore.

“This round will happen at the same valuation as the last round and high net worth individuals, ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices are being approached,” the person added.

The company is now expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the market regulator in the coming weeks to raise about 2,500 crore to 3,000 crore through a mix of a primary capital raise and secondary share sales by existing investors.

Last year, the company raised $70 million in the latest funding round, which was co-led by private equity fund Beams Fintech Fund, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and insurer BNP Paribas Cardif via its insurtech fund managed by European investment major Eurazeo.

Also Read | The mega-merger brewing in India’s insurance marketplace

The development assumes importance as InsuranceDekho just completed one of the largest mergers in the segment with RenewBuy and is headed for a public listing over the next year.

A company spokesperson said these claims are entirely baseless.

“The co-founders remain actively involved with InsuranceDekho and continue to lead the company’s strategy and growth alongside the broader leadership team. There has been no change in their roles or their commitment to the company,” the spokesperson said.

Founded in 2017 by Agrawal and Babbar, InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond. It claims to be present in about 1,500 towns and competes with Acko, Turtlemint and PolicyBazaar.

Also Read | InsuranceDekho raises fresh funds ahead of signing bankers to its IPO

InsuranceDekho is a subsidiary of automobile portal CarDekho, which pivoted from selling used vehicles to vehicle financing. Jaipur-based CarDekho, which became a unicorn in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion, competes with CarTrade, Spinny and Cars24. In December 2023, it acquired shared mobility startup Revv.

RenewBuy consolidation

On 1 September, InsuranceDekho announced the consolidation of its businesses with RenewBuy to create a unified, pan-India insurance distribution ecosystem. The combined entity was India's largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform, in terms of point of sales person-driven insurance premium generated, in FY26, the companies said.

Together, the two platforms have facilitated the issuance of over 20 million insurance policies since inception as of 31 March 2026, according to the statement. The combined platform pairs InsuranceDekho's strength across northern and western India with RenewBuy's presence in the south, creating pan-India breadth and depth.

Also Read | Driven to frustration: how simple mistakes wreck motor claims

With a premium book exceeding 6,600 crore, a network of over 600,000 digital partners, and reach across 98.57% of India's pin codes as of 31 March, the combined entity seeks to ensure partners in smaller towns have the same access to products, tools and support as those in metros.

InsuranceDekho’s portfolio spans motor, health, life, travel, and corporate insurance, offering 750+ insurance products from 52 insurers.

Since inception, the company has raised over $350 million and counts Beams Fintech Fund, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Avataar Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, TVS Capital Funds and Investcorp among its investors.

Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, which operates InsuranceDekho, reported an operating income of 1,290 crore in FY25 from 743.6 crore a year earlier. It posted a loss of 47.5 crore as compared to a net profit of 85.7 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesInsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal, Ish Babbar express intent to step down

InsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal, Ish Babbar express intent to step down

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read14 Sep 2026, 01:33 PM IST
InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond.
InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond.
Summary

InsuranceDekho just completed one of the largest mergers in the segment with RenewBuy and is headed for a public listing over the next year.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: InsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar have expressed their intent to step down from the IPO-bound company over strategic differences with the board, people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI: InsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar have expressed their intent to step down from the IPO-bound company over strategic differences with the board, people familiar with the matter said.

“There have been some mediations happening to retain the founders in some capacity over the last month. The thought process is that the business needs professional management where the founders must move to the promoter role eventually,” one of the people said.

“There have been some mediations happening to retain the founders in some capacity over the last month. The thought process is that the business needs professional management where the founders must move to the promoter role eventually,” one of the people said.

The second person added that the focus is now on the pre-initial public offering round of about 100-150 crore.

“This round will happen at the same valuation as the last round and high net worth individuals, ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices are being approached,” the person added.

The company is now expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the market regulator in the coming weeks to raise about 2,500 crore to 3,000 crore through a mix of a primary capital raise and secondary share sales by existing investors.

Last year, the company raised $70 million in the latest funding round, which was co-led by private equity fund Beams Fintech Fund, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and insurer BNP Paribas Cardif via its insurtech fund managed by European investment major Eurazeo.

Also Read | The mega-merger brewing in India’s insurance marketplace

The development assumes importance as InsuranceDekho just completed one of the largest mergers in the segment with RenewBuy and is headed for a public listing over the next year.

A company spokesperson said these claims are entirely baseless.

“The co-founders remain actively involved with InsuranceDekho and continue to lead the company’s strategy and growth alongside the broader leadership team. There has been no change in their roles or their commitment to the company,” the spokesperson said.

Founded in 2017 by Agrawal and Babbar, InsuranceDekho earns about 82% of its premium from tier-II cities and beyond. It claims to be present in about 1,500 towns and competes with Acko, Turtlemint and PolicyBazaar.

Also Read | InsuranceDekho raises fresh funds ahead of signing bankers to its IPO

InsuranceDekho is a subsidiary of automobile portal CarDekho, which pivoted from selling used vehicles to vehicle financing. Jaipur-based CarDekho, which became a unicorn in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion, competes with CarTrade, Spinny and Cars24. In December 2023, it acquired shared mobility startup Revv.

RenewBuy consolidation

On 1 September, InsuranceDekho announced the consolidation of its businesses with RenewBuy to create a unified, pan-India insurance distribution ecosystem. The combined entity was India's largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform, in terms of point of sales person-driven insurance premium generated, in FY26, the companies said.

Together, the two platforms have facilitated the issuance of over 20 million insurance policies since inception as of 31 March 2026, according to the statement. The combined platform pairs InsuranceDekho's strength across northern and western India with RenewBuy's presence in the south, creating pan-India breadth and depth.

Also Read | Driven to frustration: how simple mistakes wreck motor claims

With a premium book exceeding 6,600 crore, a network of over 600,000 digital partners, and reach across 98.57% of India's pin codes as of 31 March, the combined entity seeks to ensure partners in smaller towns have the same access to products, tools and support as those in metros.

InsuranceDekho’s portfolio spans motor, health, life, travel, and corporate insurance, offering 750+ insurance products from 52 insurers.

Since inception, the company has raised over $350 million and counts Beams Fintech Fund, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Avataar Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, TVS Capital Funds and Investcorp among its investors.

Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, which operates InsuranceDekho, reported an operating income of 1,290 crore in FY25 from 743.6 crore a year earlier. It posted a loss of 47.5 crore as compared to a net profit of 85.7 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesInsuranceDekho co-founders Ankit Agrawal, Ish Babbar express intent to step down
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