Insurer AIG beats second-quarter profit estimates on robust underwriting

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Insurance giant AIG beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong underwriting gains helped cushion an uptick in catastrophe-related claims.

Insurers have had an upbeat first half as higher premiums and disciplined underwriting have better positioned them to weather catastrophe losses.

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"Strong quarterly results demonstrate our ability to perform well in the current market, which has transitioned from an extended phase of broad positive pricing into a more selective environment," newly appointed CEO Eric Andersen said in a statement.

AIG's general insurance net premiums written jumped 9% to $7.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, while underwriting income growth climbed 10% to $686 million.

Total catastrophe-related charges were $210 million in the quarter, including $75 million tied to the Middle East conflict, compared with $170 million in the year-ago quarter.

Catastrophe losses are one of the most volatile components of insurers' earnings. Claims can surge after a single major event, while quieter periods typically boost underwriting profits.

Adjusted general insurance accident year combined ratio — a measure of underwriting performance — came in at 88.1% in the quarter, a 30-basis-point improvement year-over-year. A ratio below 100 signifies that the insurer earned more from premiums than it paid out in claims.

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After-tax adjusted profit rose 10% to $2 per share in the second quarter, comfortably beating Wall Street expectations of $1.92, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

AIG, one of the world's largest commercial insurers, said it returned $904 million of capital to shareholders in the second quarter.

Last month, property and casualty insurance giant Travelers also swept past Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit thanks to lower catastrophe losses and robust investment income. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)