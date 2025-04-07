Insurtech startup Turtlemint taps bankers to raise $200-250 million via IPO
Summary
- The company is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi over the next two months and list on the stock exchanges by October this year, sources told Mint.
Turtlemint Insurance Services Pvt Ltd, backed by prominent investors including Jungle Ventures and Peak XV Partners, is in discussions with four bankers to tap the capital markets with an initial public offering (IPO) expected this year, three people aware of the development told Mint.