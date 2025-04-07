Funding history

Turtlemint, which competes with the likes of InsuranceDekho, PB Fintech, and other players in India’s growing insurance technology space, has raised close to $190 million to date. Its last funding round was in 2022, when it raised $120 million led by Amansa Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners. Other investors including Vitruvian Partners and Marshall Wace had also participated in the round. The round reportedly valued the company at around $900 million.