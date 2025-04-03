Companies
Indian insurtech startups look overseas as AI reshapes global insurance
Mansi Verma 5 min read 03 Apr 2025, 08:00 AM IST
- Facing tighter competition and comparatively smaller transaction sizes at home, India’s insurtech startups are expanding into West Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe. With AI-driven automation in demand, these firms see a chance to scale globally—but regulatory and competitive hurdles loom.
MUMBAI : India’s insurtech startups are no longer content with the domestic market. Facing intensifying competition at home and comparatively smaller transaction sizes, these firms are aggressively expanding into West Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe—regions where insurers are ramping up digital adoption and willing to pay more for advanced tech solutions.
