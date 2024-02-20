Integration of AI, tech-centric subjects into curriculum imperative to shape future workforce, says Ajeenkya DY Patil
Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil says the education sector in 2024 is expected to be characterised by technological innovation, global collaboration, personalised learning, and a heightened focus on soft skills and continuous learning.
With artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological disruption transforming the education sector, it is becoming essential to equip students with the right skills. The Ajeenkya DY Patil Group is one of the largest educational groups in the country. Dr DY Patil, a Padma Sree awardee, founded it in 1983. It has over 200 Institutes of learning along with five universities‚ based out of Navi Mumbai‚ Pune and Kolhapur. In an exclusive interaction with LiveMint, the group's current chairman, Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, shared insights on strategic skill development and how international competitions like ‘Young Chef Young Waiter’ (WYCYW) can prepare the next generation to thrive in this transformed workforce. Edited excerpts from the interaction.