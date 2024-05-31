Intel betting on AI well beyond data centers

Intel is seeking to change that as part of efforts to become the world’s second-largest contract chip maker by 2030. Last month, it unveiled a third generation of its Gaudi 3 AI chip that it said outperforms Nvidia’s H100 in training speed and power efficiency and will help it earn $500 million in AI-chip revenue in the second half of 2024. It said the chip will become available to companies including Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo this quarter.