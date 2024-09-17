Intel CEO lays out new steps to cut costs and bolster chip-making division | Company Business News

Intel CEO lays out new steps to cut costs and bolster chip-making division
SummaryCompany will make manufacturing operations an independent subsidiary and pause construction on plants in Europe and Asia.
Intel said it would further separate its chip-manufacturing and design operations as part of a new raft of measures to weather one of the most significant crises in its five-decade history.
