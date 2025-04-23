Mint Primer: When the chips are down, can a rejig help Intel?
Summary
- Internal challenges and the inability to respond to market shifts led by AI have seen the once-storied chipmaker Intel lose ground, both in AI chips and manufacturing,
Internal challenges and the inability to respond to market shifts led by artificial intelligence (AI) have seen the once-storied chipmaker Intel lose ground, both in AI chips and manufacturing, to Nvidia, TSMC and others. Now, with a leadership rejig, it hopes to reclaim its edge.