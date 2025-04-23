Will Intel’s top-tier rejig pay off?

Despite acquiring several AI chip startups, Intel has failed to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI and in January shelved its most recent attempt, a chip called Falcon Shores. Now, developing the new AI strategy rests on Katti. He has his job cut out to develop Intel’s AI strategy and product roadmap. Given the head start and dominance that Nvidia has in AI, Intel’s efforts to regain its position as a top chipmaker may not pay off in a hurry. But if it gets its strategy right, the $53 billion firm could at least regain some of its lost glory.