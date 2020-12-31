Intel gets some needed cover

Intel gets some needed cover2 min read . 12:35 PM IST
- Activist call to evaluate strategic options could help chip maker make some painful choices
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chip making is a complicated business. Fixing a broken chip maker is more complicated still.
Such was laid bare by a letter to Intel Corp. Tuesday from well-known shareholder activist Dan Loeb of Third Point. The letter comes months after the chip maker disclosed new problems with its latest manufacturing process that put it even further behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC. It also comes just a few weeks before Intel is expected to announce whether it will begin outsourcing some future manufacturing needs to its rival, as part of an effort to rectify the problem. That announcement is expected in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, scheduled for Jan. 21.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.