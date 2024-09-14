Intel is on life support. Can anything save it?

Fabless chipmakers have an interest in seeing Intel’s foundry succeed. Without it, they would rely even more on TSMC for the most advanced chips. Letting Intel fail would be both commercially foolish and risky, given the possibility of China invading Taiwan. There is a precedent for chipping in. In 2012 ASML raised money from three big clients—Intel, TSMC and Samsung—for a new generation of its chipmaking tools. Intel paid $3.1bn for a 15% stake, most of which it sold by 2018. Today this would be worth around $50bn, equivalent to three-fifths of Intel. Potential backers, notably tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, have deep pockets and want to design more of their own AI chips. Intel has expertise and talented engineers. Even if it does not offer an ASML-like return on investment, it may not be a bad bet.