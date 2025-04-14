Intel is retooling its board. Big changes could come in May.
SummaryTariff talk has hurt shares of rival chip maker Nvidia, but Intel stock has barely moved. The company is refocusing its board on executive chip experience.
Intel stock has been beaten so badly in recent years, it has become somewhat insulated from the sharp market downturn in the wake of President Donald Trump’s evolving trade and tariff strategy. During this period, Intel has appointed a new top executive, and in the next month will have a board more focused on management experience in semiconductors.