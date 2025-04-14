Intel is retooling its board. Big changes could come in May.

But none of three departing directors have top executive experience in semiconductors. Ishrak, Yeary’s predecessor as Intel chair, was chairman and CEO of medical-tech firm Medtronic when he joined Intel’s board in 2017. Liu, the Dean and Roy W. Carlson Professor of Engineering in the College of Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, joined Intel’s board in 2016; her experience is rooted in academia, research, and engineering. Lavizzo-Mourey, who became an Intel director in 2018, is an expert in health policy and geriatric medicine, and is a former president and CEO of the philanthropic organization Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.