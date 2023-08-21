Intel reportedly plans layoffs in the US, cutting 89 jobs in Folsom and 51 in San Jose as part of cost reduction efforts.

Intel reportedly planslayoffs in the US, cutting 89 jobs in Folsom and 51 in San Jose, as part of cost reduction efforts following previous losses. The layoffs, affecting various engineering and software roles, are set to take effect by month-end.

The company aims to navigate economic challenges, preserving core investments while treating affected employees respectfully. Additionally, Intel is optimizing workspace utilization and considering consolidating offices in Bengaluru while maintaining its importance as a design and engineering hub, as as per a media report.

A report by Sacramento suggests that the job cuts at Intel are scheduled for the month-end, impacting various roles including 10 GPU software engineers, eight system software development engineers, six cloud software engineers, six product marketing engineers, and six system-on-chip design engineers. Intel's Folsom campus houses R&D divisions for SSDs, graphics processors, software, and chipsets.

Reportedly, Intel planned its cost-cutting layoffs strategy in response to a challenging macroeconomic climate. However, the company did not disclose the specific number of employees to be affected at that time.

According to Business Today, "Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. We continue to invest in areas core to our business to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect."

Previously, there were rumors that Intel intended to sell its Bengaluru office as part of its commitment to a "Hybrid-first" approach. The company reportedly planned to engage in a lease arrangement with the prospective new owners.

As per a media report, as a hybrid-first organization, they are actively evaluating and enhancing their space utilization to cultivate more dynamic work environments for their employees during on-site periods, all while achieving cost efficiencies. Consequently, the company would be consolidating specific offices in Bengaluru. Despite this, Bengaluru retains its significance as a crucial hub for Intel's design and engineering efforts, boasting around 14,000 employees stationed in the area.