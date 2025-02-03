Intel shows why Nvidia is still hard to beat

That outcome is still far from certain. Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Platforms and one of Nvidia’s largest customers, said during his own earnings call last week that “it’s way too early" to know whether DeepSeek’s developments will lead to lower capital-spending needs for AI. But he added that more powerful computing will still lead to better AI systems, so “investing very heavily in capex and infra is going to be a strategic advantage over time." Meta plans to spend as much as $65 billion in capex this year, compared with just under $40 billion last year.