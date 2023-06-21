Intel to sell 20% stake in IMS to Bain at $4.3 billion valuation1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Intel Corp. Wednesday said it has agreed to sell roughly 20% of its stake in IMS Nanofabrication to Bain Capital in a deal that valuing the Austria company at about $4.3 billion.
