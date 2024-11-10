Intel’s surprising move: Free coffee and tea return after massive cost-cutting

  • Intel said despite continuing cost difficulties, it has decided to bring back free coffee and tea to its offices, offering a small but significant morale boost to employees.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Intel reinstates free coffee and tea at its work sites, a small but meaningful step aimed at improving employee morale despite ongoing financial struggles and major layoffs. Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo: Bloomberg News (Representative Image)
Intel reinstates free coffee and tea at its work sites, a small but meaningful step aimed at improving employee morale despite ongoing financial struggles and major layoffs. Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo: Bloomberg News (Representative Image)

Intel has announced the return of free coffee and tea at its work sites, reinstating a benefit that was cut last summer as part of the company's efforts to reduce its annual budget by $10 billion, according to an Oregonian report. The decision marks a small but significant gesture aimed at improving employee morale in the wake of cost-cutting measures.

In a message shared with employees via its internal platform, Circuit, Intel reportedly acknowledged the continued financial challenges but emphasized the importance of these small comforts in supporting workplace culture.

"Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines. We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture," the newspaper reported saying Intel wrote on its internal messaging forum Circuit.

The reinstatement of free beverages follows a series of tough cost-cutting measures announced by Intel.

Also Read | Nissan slashes 9,000 jobs, cuts production by 20% amid 94% income drop

Previous rounds of layoffs at Intel

In October, it said more than 2000 employees will be cut from the company in the Untied States. These job cuts are part of the 15,000 layoffs that were announced by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier in August. In August, the tech company said 1500 employees would be cut either through voluntary separation agreements and layoffs. Along with job cuts, the company also reduced several employee benefits, including reimbursements for internet, phone, and travel expenses.
 

Also Read | Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu slams Freshworks for laying off 660 employees

While the company is still grappling with significant cost challenges, this move to bring back free coffee and tea reflects an effort to foster a more positive atmosphere for remaining employees.

Intel CEO lays out new steps

Laying out new steps to cut costs and bolster its chip-making division, CEO Pat Gelsinger in September announced that Intel would separate its chip-manufacturing and design operations.

“Increasing the separation between the two operations will allow the manufacturing arm to get financing independently, allay customer concerns about its independence and bring it more culturally in line with a contract chip maker,” Gelsinger said.

The raft of new measures, he added were part of an exercise to weather one of the most significant crises in the company's five-decade history.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesIntel’s surprising move: Free coffee and tea return after massive cost-cutting

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.