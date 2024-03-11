Interested only in bidding for AAI stake in Mumbai, other AAI airports: Karan Adani
The Adani Group has bid aggressively for airports, and their decision to stay away from AAI’s stake in other private airports would mean lower revenues for the government
NEW DELHI : The Adani group will bid for the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) stake in only Mumbai airport, and is not a suitor for the state-owned airport operator’s residual share in airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said.