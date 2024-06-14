Air travel: International footfalls from India are not growing as fast as domestic— here is why
While travel to South East Asia has been on the rise, largely led by increased connectivity, travel to Europe and North America is yet to see its heydays.
Indian domestic aviation recorded its highest-ever single-day traffic on Sunday, April 21. This comes on the back of record numbers in the financial year ending March 2024 and the calendar year 2023, along with the highest-ever profits by IndiGo in the last financial year. The financial year ended with 37.64 crore footfalls for both domestic and international passengers in India. A staggering 81.5 per cent of passengers were domestic, with the rest being international. This was the first full year of operations without any restrictions since the onset of COVID.