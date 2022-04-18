With airlines restoring capacities and the government allowing booster doses for those above 18 years, bookings for international holidays have increased exponentially, said industry experts.

Several travel operators said holiday-makers are making a beeline for Europe during April-May.

SOTC Travel Ltd has witnessed an increase of 170% in queries and bookings for April-May compared to February and March, according to Daniel D’Souza, president and country head, holidays. With a demand surge of 25-35% week-on-week in booking volumes, there is a strong appetite for locations in western Europe led by Switzerland, France, Austria, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, D’Souza said.

These destinations are followed by the UK and Australia, while visa-holding holidayers are queuing up for the US and the Caribbean.

Queries for Thailand are up by three times week-on-week, followed by Singapore and Indonesia, said Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and visa, Thomas Cook Ltd, which runs SOTC.

For luxury travel it is no longer run-of-the-mill destinations such as Rome, Florence, or Nice, with locations such as Provence seeing greater demand.

“We are getting requests to curate itineraries of unexplored destinations in Europe such as the South of France or unexplored locations in Italy," said Radhika Khanijo, managing director of luxury outbound travel company Welgrow Travels.

Maldives saw a slow down in demand, for some travel firms. Demand for Dubai is also petering out, largely because of the hot weather.

“We are seeing a positive season for now. A lot of the younger age group of customers between 35 and 40 want to travel in May as they do not want to get stuck in any potential covid wave," according to Khanijo.

Australia is also gaining traction as the process to apply for a tourist visa is simple for Indian travellers.

“Sales are still muted in this segment, but Australia and Europe have seen the most increase in interest in terms of incoming calls and page views for us," contended Arun Ashok, regional head, India and the Middle-East, Luxury Escapes.