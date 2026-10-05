Intesa Says Its Paschi Bid Backed by Top Shareholder Delfin

(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo said its sweetened offer for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has won the backing of the bank’s biggest shareholder, Delfin Sarl, bringing it a step closer to victory in the Italian takeover battle.

The board of Delfin, the holding company for Italy’s Del Vecchio family, will support Intesa’s tender offer with its 17.6% stake in Paschi, according to a statement from Intesa Sunday.

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Representatives for Delfin weren’t immediately available for a comment. A spokesperson for Monte Paschi declined to comment.

Delfin’s backing marks a major step for Intesa and leaves Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio facing an increasingly difficult fight to win approval for his alternative strategy. With Paschi’s largest shareholder now supporting Intesa, Lovaglio needs to assemble a broad coalition of other investors to reach the two thirds majority required to keep his bids alive.

The stakes are particularly high because the Oct. 29 vote has effectively become a choice between the two competing paths for Paschi after Intesa’s announcement over the weekend that it would sweeten the cash component of its offer for Paschi by 25 cents per share. The increase is conditioned on Paschi shareholders rejecting Lovaglio’s alternative plan to buy two Banco BPM SpA and Banca Generali SpA.

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Intesa said that Delfin agreed to vote at Paschi’s meeting “in a manner consistent with the conditions of the Offer as at that date.”

The government, which still owns about 5% of Paschi, has signaled it doesn’t intend to intervene in the bank’s future. Italian media reported that Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who owns about 10% of Paschi, is opposed to a merger of the Siena bank with Banco BPM.

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