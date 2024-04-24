Invesco India pays ₹5 crore to settle regulatory violation case with markets regulator SEBI
The order came after the six entities filed settlement applications with the Sebi in October 2023, proposing to settle the pending proceedings through a settlement order without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.
Invesco Asset Management India, along with CEO Saurabh Nanavati and four others on Wednesday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case on alleged non-segregation between the mutual fund activities and portfolio management activities of the company after payment of nearly ₹5 crore.