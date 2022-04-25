Investcorp eyes education, healthcare infra assets

Investcorp eyes education, healthcare infra assets2 min read . 10:47 PM IST
- As it builds its real estate investment business in India, it will focus largely on two verticals, social infrastructure (education and health) and warehousing
BENGALURU : Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp aims to invest in healthcare and educational infrastructure in India, including student housing and academic infrastructure, and own them on a long-term basis. It’s a niche strategy, where Investcorp will acquire education and healthcare-related real estate assets and then lease them back to the operators, who can go asset-light.
As it builds its real estate investment business in India, it will focus largely on two verticals, social infrastructure (education and health) and warehousing. “Education and healthcare, in urban locations, require physical infrastructure and will continue to see demand from end-customers and investors who are interested in real assets to come in. Though it’s a niche strategy, these are fantastic assets to own and a franchise which is meaningfully large can be built. We are actively looking at such social infrastructure opportunities," Ritesh Vohra, partner and head of real estate, Investcorp India, said in an interview.
As a mid-market focused asset manager, Investcorp globally has $40 billion in assets under management (AUM), of which $10 billion is in real estate.
In its first warehousing transaction in India, Investcorp this year led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, which has 18 logistics parks across cities.
“For us, warehousing is the highest conviction theme. With e-commerce and online retail, formalization of the economy, and GST, larger companies want more compliant warehousing spaces. NDR already has 12 million sq. ft of operational space and a good pipeline. Potentially, there could be a public listing event in the future. The sector offers an attractive real estate growth opportunity today," Vohra said.
In 2019, Investcorp said it has launched its India operations, with the acquisition of IDFC Alternatives Ltd, a subsidiary of IDFC Ltd. It acquired IDFC Alternatives’ private equity and real estate businesses, with combined AUM of around $430 million. The real estate credit business, with a $200 million AUM, had two active funds.
“It’s a legacy portfolio that we have significantly exited. Around 20 million sq. ft of residential development was funded. In the next 18 months, we will completely wind it down and fully exit the portfolio."