Investcorp eyes education, healthcare infra assets

As it builds its real estate investment business in India, it will focus largely on two verticals, social infrastructure (education and health) and warehousing. “Education and healthcare, in urban locations, require physical infrastructure and will continue to see demand from end-customers and investors who are interested in real assets to come in. Though it’s a niche strategy, these are fantastic assets to own and a franchise which is meaningfully large can be built. We are actively looking at such social infrastructure opportunities," Ritesh Vohra, partner and head of real estate, Investcorp India, said in an interview.